Mazatlan Sinaloa.- On his Twitter account, Fernando Schwartz commented on Mazatlán FC and the governor Quirino Ordaz, inviting him to debate, but the discussion between them began.

Snatching came @MazatlanFC and Girito el Gober @QuirinoOC Whenever we want we debate it and talk personally via virtual. If you had time to respond in networks you can also debate and not offend my intelligence, which is a lot. Keep that in mind unless your CM SENDS – FERNANDO SCHWARTZ #nuncabajolosmaszos (@ fersch_4)

June 10, 2020

In his first comment, Fernando Schwartz pointed out that Mazatlan FC came ‘snatching’, inviting the governor Quirino Ordaz to debate, receiving the response of the President, who only greeted.

That is yes or no – FERNANDO SCHWARTZ #nuncabajolosmaszos (@ fersch_4)

June 10, 2020

Schwartz asked if the greeting was yes or no, but Ordaz said he had already answered and the Fox Sports driver asked to set the date and time, so that the debate could take place.

Set the time and date with pleasure – FERNANDO SCHWARTZ #nuncabajolosmaszos (@ fersch_4)

June 10, 2020

No thanks, young man, not right now, ”replied Ordaz and Schwartz mentioned that the Governor missed it, but he was still open to dialogue.

You miss it. Open to dialogue. You don’t want to miss it. Good night. – FERNANDO SCHWARTZ #nuncabajolosmaszos (@ fersch_4)

June 10, 2020

In his response, Quirino Ordaz assured that he had already spoken with José Ramón Fernández and David Faitelson, with whom he spoke “what had to be said”, noting that Mazatlán was happy to serve him.

As a journalist, I deserve the same respect for my colleagues. You are selective to look good, “replied Schwartz.

As a journalist, I deserve the same respect for my colleagues. I are you selective to look good https://t.co/5pdtFN49xY – FERNANDO SCHWARTZ #nuncabajolosmaszos (@ fersch_4)

June 10, 2020

Quirino Ordaz assured that Schwartz He made false statements, but the commenter asked him to know how to distinguish between a comment and information.

I did not make a false statement. It was just a note. Success in your Government and if you keep what has been said in networks, do it face to face and not in 140 characters, behind a keyboard ”, wrote Fernando.

I did not make a false statement. It was just a note. Success in your Government and if you maintain what has been said in networks, do it face to face and not in 140 characters behind a keyboard https://t.co/WoDbXmbC3Q – FERNANDO SCHWARTZ #nuncabajolosmaszos (@ fersch_4)

June 10, 2020

In response, Ordaz assured that he was in contact with him and was even going to follow him on Twitter, but he also pointed out that in asking is giving, being kind.

Finally, Schwartz noted that he was kind, but the one who offended was the Governor of Sinaloa, adding that he did not care if he followed him or not.

In another publication, Fernando Schwartz sent full appreciation to Sinaloa, but regretted the “little tact” of the President.

My total appreciation to Sinaloa. Pity of the little tact of his boss – FERNANDO SCHWARTZ #nuncabajolosmaszos (@ fersch_4)

June 10, 2020

On this note: