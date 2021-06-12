You are pregnant! Yuya shares sweet news with his fans | Instagram

The news of the tender pregnancy internet personality Yuya will surely go viral in a few hours, as she recently shared with her followers that she will become a mother.

In short, knowing that a woman is pregnant It is one of the most tender and joyful news that we can have, especially when it is someone we love and admire as Mariand Castrejon name of the beautiful 28-year-old youtuber.

It was through his YouTube channel where he shared this video just a few moments ago, its title is “I’m pregnant, I’m going to be a mom! Letter to my Mar.- Yuya”, the video lasts 4:38 minutes and already has 81,368 views, in addition to 9,286 comments, we will share it with you right away.

Being a celebrity for years Yuya He managed to woo and captivate millions thanks to his tender and active personality, his content on YouTube has been awarded and continuously sought after by millions of Internet users because he really shares entertaining content that helps us improve some aspects of our lives.

The objective of the video that you just shared was to make it as a letter, the same that your baby will be able to see when he is older and know that from the first moment he knew that he was pregnant he was already the happiest.

I am happy and I am also nervous, it surpasses any feeling I have experienced before. I’m sorry I’m starting over, how to go to the first day of school, to the best school in the world. I imagine something like that, but the feeling empowered, “Yuya wrote.

The news is quickly becoming a trend on social networks, since it could be that soon after giving birth, without a doubt she managed to hide her pregnancy perfectly, just as the businesswoman Kylie Jenner and the artist did at the time. musical Kimberly Loaiza.

In the video we can see some ultrasounds and herself while she was in the sea and with her partner Siddhartha who, very excited like her, tends to give her some kisses on the belly and record her being at sea.

I think we are all crying around here … What happiness for you “,” What emotion blessings “,” I’m crying I feel very happy and excited for you, “wrote some fans.

Without a doubt, knowing this video will be something of the most emotional and exciting that the fans of the young youtuber have ever seen, who at 28 years old will become a mother for the first time.

There is no doubt that love will not be lacking for your little baby, not only for her and Siddhartha but also for his family, but above all for his followers who from this moment are excited because from now on they will be able to admire this little being that grows in the womb of Yuya, one of the Internet characters who grew up both professionally and emotionally with over the years and who is undoubtedly always thinking of his followers.

On Twitter, she already has more than 29 thousand tweets in honor of her pregnancy, it could be that during the following weeks her name will continue to be a trend until she knows that she has given birth, Yuya did not give more information about whether it was a boy or a girl, she simply He limited himself to giving us the tender news and provoking some tears when hearing the beautiful words that he dedicated with all his love to his baby.

Her little Mar, as she says, as she affirms that the one she feels for him or her is an immensity of love, congratulations to Mariand and Siddhartha must not be missed for the remainder of the day.