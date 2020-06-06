Caring for your loved ones and yours when pregnant is essential, so applying for your maternity leave before the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) should be easy and safe. Read: Mexico is exempt from OPEC + pact for July

In this health contingency by COVID-19, the IMSS begins the process to request this disability from home and a quick and simple way, without the need to go to your Family Medicine Unit.

To apply for this disability online you must follow these simple steps and what you will need are your identification data, information and documentation about your pregnancy and your interbank CLABE account to receive the payment of your disability allowance.

Before starting your application for Maternity Disability you must be between the 34th and 40th week of gestation, have valid rights in the IMSS and be discharged from your UMF or clinic.

To start your request you must follow these steps:

Go to: http://imss.gob.mx/maternidad/solicitud-incapacidad/

Scroll down and select the options indicated for you, if you are an insured woman with follow-up at the IMSS or you are insured with control in a private doctor.

Fill out your application and send.

Within a period not exceeding 48 hours, doctors will certify the state of pregnancy and you will be issued a certificate with Maternity Disability via email.

Forward the certificate to your boss or employer.

Stay home and follow the medical recommendations.

Receive your subsidy payment.

Remember to follow the instructions of your GP and in any medical situation that occurs go to the nearest UMF or GP to be treated.