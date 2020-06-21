The President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, stated this Saturday that the Spaniards who are going to choose to travel to Galicia in the coming months “they are not visitors, but relatives who are reunited with part of their family” and reiterated that the community will offer its hospitality to tourists. «Galicia returns, Galicia awaits you and Galicia loves you»he stressed.

The Galician chief executive participated in the presentation of a new tourist promotion campaign, precisely titled ‘Galicia returns’, that can be seen from this Saturday in different formats and whose main video stars the Goya-winning actress Benedicta Sánchez. At the event, the Galician president took the opportunity to tell the Spanish that “whatever its origin, Galicia is also his.” “Together we share common Spain and forge a nation of all,” he said.

The Galician Community resumes activity and opens “with security, with quality, with hospitality and with the same values ​​as always,” said Feijóo, who claimed that Galicia demonstrated during these months of health crisis that it is “responsible” and it has “efficient public service structures”.

The hotel premises, he added, they have been open for weeks and soon they will join the nightlife, “with responsibility and caution.” Also, from tomorrow mobility is recovered in the Schengen area and on July 1 the same will be done with Portugal. Since this last date, stressed the Galician president, the Cathedral of Santiago “is once again the spiritual meeting place of Europe and the Camino will once again welcome walkers”.

«Our coexistence is incomplete without visitors. We do not want to be alone this summer, but to share the best we have again, “said Feijóo. “Spaniards, citizens of the world, you are welcome to a Galicia that awaits you with open arms and fighting to continue being the safe land,” he added.

The community offers 986 beaches and two million hectares of forest, It has a thermal offer, “a privileged climate” and a “rich, diverse and accessible” secular heritage, Feijóo listed. To all this is added the “attitude of open arms” of the Galicians, that “now it is more intense”, and that in Galicia “tourism and security are synonyms”, he defended, and recalled that this was the first community to overcome the state of alarm.

11 safety manuals have been prepared, More than 50,000 training places for tourist professionals have been reserved and the Galician administration offers advice and financial aid, among which he cited a line of 6 million euros to adapt spaces and acquire equipment in establishments. The Galician cultural and tourist revival plan It is endowed with 58 million, highlighted and also referred to the check of 250 euros for toilets, which can be spent on travel and meals.

“Encouraging” figures

The Galician president transferred his thanks to the 130,000 people who work in the tourism sector in Galicia and stressed that the figures are “encouraging”, since in the first week of June reservations have been recorded for the summer months and these multiply by eight the number of cancellations.

He also underlined the role of Benedicta Sánchez, the “grandmother of Galicia”, who is “authenticity”, and who constitutes a “representation of the elderly”, who have “suffered, often alone, the ravages of the pandemic”.

The Minister of Culture and Tourism also took part in the act, Román Rodríguez, and the president of the Galician Tourism Cluster, Cesarean Pardal, who said that the sector is “excited” to return to work and called to forget “a lot of nonsense that is going out in the media” about a possible rejection of visitors from outside the community. “Here we welcome everyone with open arms and a smile on our faces”, claimed.

For his part, the councilor highlighted the relevance of the campaign as the first since the pandemic was declared and as a “first step” in the process of recovering tourism. QUiere, he said, “reach the hearts of people in the closest environment” and focus on the “values” that characterize the Galicians.

Román Rodríguez transferred the support of the Galician Government to the sector, of which he affirmed that he is sure that he will be “up to the task” and that he has “his feet on the ground and they are sensible, but also risky and innovative”.