Adapt to the international market, confusing for Xiaomi’s latest line: the Redmi Note 9.
In addition to presenting a Mi Note 10 Lite, today Xiaomi has completed the Redmi Note 9 line. Beyond the borders of his homeland, with new Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro that cover, above and below in ambitions, the Redmi Note 9S that we saw a month ago.
However, not all terminals are completely new since, as is usual for the brand, reuse and rename without any mercy the nomenclatures when leaving China. Let’s see who is who in these models.
Xiaomi Redmi Note, ninth generation: 9, 9S and 9 Pro
The Redmi Note 9 began arriving last March, and although in China they already had a Redmi Note 9 Pro and a Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, here the versions vary slightly. They look like this:
Redmi Note 9. It is a new 6.5-inch terminal and MediaTek processor, which some leaks pointed to as Redmi 10X. It is to be hoped, therefore, that this Redmi 10X does not spread to international markets.
Redmi Note 9S. With its 6.7 inches and Qualcomm processor, it was presented in China as Redmi Note 9 Pro, but that name is now received here by another owner …
Redmi Note 9 Pro. In the same 6.7-inch format, it was introduced in China as the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It has a faster charge, up to 33 watts, and a camera that goes up to 64 MP resolution.
Xiaomi’s catalog is already quite confusing in its international expansion, without repeating the names of origin in models that are different. This is why, if you are thinking of importing any of these devices, it is advisable to be vigilant, as it would not be difficult to end up buying a model that is either different, or that does not have distribution in international versions.
The differences between models, due to their characteristics
Xiaomi
Based solely on its technical data, we can see roughly where the differences are that make each of these models unique, which will surely give a lot to talk about in 2020.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
screen
6.5 “20: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)
6.7 “20: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)
6.7 “20: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)
Size
77 x 162 mm
77 x 166 mm
77 x 166 mm
Thickness
8.9 mm
8.8 mm
8.8 mm
Weight
8.9 grams
209 grams
209 grams
Proces.
Helium G85, 12nm
Snapdragon 720G, 8nm
Snapdragon 720G, 8nm
RAM
3, 4 GB
4.6GB
6 GB
Memory
64, 128 GB and microSD
64, 128 GB and microSD
64, 128 GB and microSD
Main camera
48 MP f / 1.8, wide 8 MP f / 2.2, macro 2 MP and depth 2 MP
48 MP f / 1.8, wide 8 MP f / 2.2, macro 5 MP f / 2.4 and depth 2 MP
64 MP f / 1.9, angular 8 MP f / 2.2, macro 5 MP f / 2.4 and depth 2 MP
Frontal camera
13 MP f / 2.3, perforated
16 MP f / 2.5, perforated
16 MP f / 2.5, perforated
Drums
5,020 mAh, fast charge 18W
5,020 mAh, fast charge 18W
5,020 mAh, 33W fast charge
Resist. the water
–
–
–
Biomet.
Fingerprint sensor rear
Side fingerprint sensor
Side fingerprint sensor
Connect
4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC according to market, USB C, FM Radio, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou
4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC-free, USB C, FM Radio, Jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou
4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC according to market, USB C, FM Radio, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou
System
Android 10
Android 10
Android 10
Launch.
May 2020
May 2020
May 2020
Official price
$ 199,249
229, 269 euros
$ 269.299