Adapt to the international market, confusing for Xiaomi’s latest line: the Redmi Note 9.

In addition to presenting a Mi Note 10 Lite, today Xiaomi has completed the Redmi Note 9 line. Beyond the borders of his homeland, with new Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro that cover, above and below in ambitions, the Redmi Note 9S that we saw a month ago.

However, not all terminals are completely new since, as is usual for the brand, reuse and rename without any mercy the nomenclatures when leaving China. Let’s see who is who in these models.

Xiaomi Redmi Note, ninth generation: 9, 9S and 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 began arriving last March, and although in China they already had a Redmi Note 9 Pro and a Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, here the versions vary slightly. They look like this:

Redmi Note 9. It is a new 6.5-inch terminal and MediaTek processor, which some leaks pointed to as Redmi 10X. It is to be hoped, therefore, that this Redmi 10X does not spread to international markets.

Redmi Note 9S. With its 6.7 inches and Qualcomm processor, it was presented in China as Redmi Note 9 Pro, but that name is now received here by another owner …

Redmi Note 9 Pro. In the same 6.7-inch format, it was introduced in China as the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It has a faster charge, up to 33 watts, and a camera that goes up to 64 MP resolution.

Xiaomi’s catalog is already quite confusing in its international expansion, without repeating the names of origin in models that are different. This is why, if you are thinking of importing any of these devices, it is advisable to be vigilant, as it would not be difficult to end up buying a model that is either different, or that does not have distribution in international versions.

The differences between models, due to their characteristics

Xiaomi

Based solely on its technical data, we can see roughly where the differences are that make each of these models unique, which will surely give a lot to talk about in 2020.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

screen

6.5 “20: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)

6.7 “20: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)

6.7 “20: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)

Size

77 x 162 mm

77 x 166 mm

77 x 166 mm

Thickness

8.9 mm

8.8 mm

8.8 mm

Weight

8.9 grams

209 grams

209 grams

Proces.

Helium G85, 12nm

Snapdragon 720G, 8nm

Snapdragon 720G, 8nm

RAM

3, 4 GB

4.6GB

6 GB

Memory

64, 128 GB and microSD

64, 128 GB and microSD

64, 128 GB and microSD

Main camera

48 MP f / 1.8, wide 8 MP f / 2.2, macro 2 MP and depth 2 MP

48 MP f / 1.8, wide 8 MP f / 2.2, macro 5 MP f / 2.4 and depth 2 MP

64 MP f / 1.9, angular 8 MP f / 2.2, macro 5 MP f / 2.4 and depth 2 MP

Frontal camera

13 MP f / 2.3, perforated

16 MP f / 2.5, perforated

16 MP f / 2.5, perforated

Drums

5,020 mAh, fast charge 18W

5,020 mAh, fast charge 18W

5,020 mAh, 33W fast charge

Resist. the water

–

–

–

Biomet.

Fingerprint sensor rear

Side fingerprint sensor

Side fingerprint sensor

Connect

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC according to market, USB C, FM Radio, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC-free, USB C, FM Radio, Jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC according to market, USB C, FM Radio, jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou

System

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10

Launch.

May 2020

May 2020

May 2020

Official price

$ 199,249

229, 269 euros

$ 269.299