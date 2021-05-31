You are my love: Great collaboration!

You are my love is the song that we will surely be crying non-stop for the next few weeks. Do you dare to listen to it? We tell you all the details here in Music News.

Collaborations are what is today without a doubt, and it turns out that Rio Roma decided to do a collaboration with Caliber 50. We love this collaboration in particular, do you know why?

Because both artists have an impressive career, both artists have hits that have brought thousands of tears to the entire audience, and of course this song is no exception.

Is that Rio Roma has given us so many songs, “My favorite person”, “Red thread”, “I prefer you to you”, and Caliber 50 is enough to remember its legendary song that many people have become a couple with this song, (¿ Or was it just me?) “Simply Thank you”, seriously without projecting myself, this song is a success, thanks to these two artists for deciding to collaborate together and give us this great song!

You are my Love! This song premiered on May 27 and as of today the official video clip of Tú eres mi amor has almost a million views! We did not expect less of course. You can check the song here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCbT1G78V3Q

A romantic letter, a dedicatable letter, a letter that will make you sigh for the person in question, You are my love is already on all digital platforms and you are really going to love it!

Now think twice before answering, to whom do you dedicate, “You are my love”? The person you think of in the first place is the person you should be with, at least at this point in your life!