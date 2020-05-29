You are more than you give to others, you also deserve love. | Pexels

You are more than you give to others, you also deserve love, When was the last time you gave it to yourself? If you are one of those who complains that they only look for you when they need a favor, I ask you, have you taught them anything else? Start by loving yourself and everything else will accommodate itself.

And it is that although we do not like to admit it, many times we carry wounds from the past that echo in the present and in the future. When we grew up with a lack of love from those who should teach us about life, we got used to giving everything so that new loves stay by our side, be a couple, friends, everything.

And it is not like that, because we give them so much that we overwhelm them, we give them so much that they stop valuing us and in some cases, they even offend us without a conscience charge Because they know that we are afraid of being alone, they take advantage of our weakness and destroy what little self-love we had left.

So, Years go by and we feel used, like we gave everything for nothing or we assume that they are only us for what we can give Without really appreciating ourselves, we become bitter about something that we provoke. Does it sound familiar to you?

You do not need to be the friend who is always there, the girlfriend, the wife or the lover who gives everything without thinking about her, without talking about what she needs or what she feels, you are much more than all that and when you love yourself, you fill others with reasons to stay with you because you inspire, encourage and fall in love with each of your steps.

Yes, you deserve love, but you must start with yourself

And is that these kinds of gaps remain in the heart, no matter how many people arrive, how many happy moments you have, as long as you do not fill it with self-love, with kindness and respect for you, nothing and nobody can do it. Imagine, how are you going to help someone else if you can’t close those pending chapters from the past?

You are much more than what you give to others, you are strength, you are love, you are beauty, you are kindness, you are a set of magic and extraordinary abilities. When you accept yourself and love yourself, then you learn not to settle for crumbs and demand what you deserve, so those who are not worth it move away from you and those who will not leave come.

It is not about being selfish but about being aware of the person you are and how much you contribute to the world. It doesn’t matter if they didn’t tell you before, say it to yourself, stand in front of the mirror, forgive yourself for everything you kept quiet and celebrate how much you love yourself

