The president of Betis, Ángel Haro, he is optimistic that the competitions can be resumed after the coronavirus crisis. In fact, the Verdiblanco top president advocates the return of football when health authorities allow it. He understands that protocols and control will be maximum, so he believes that the risks will be minimal.

I want to be clear. The role of Betis is that when the health situation permits, competition should be resumed. Soccer generates many jobs. Germans are not stupid when they talk about playing again. It will be necessary to activate protocols and taking all the measures that must be taken », he said in an interview for Cope Sevilla.

He understands that health comes first, but he believes that control will be efficient: «Safety must be safeguarded, if we are all aware and follow the protocols, the risks will be minimal. The same as when you go shopping at the supermarket. Everything will be done in coordination with Health, but we cannot stand idly by while we wait. Until the end of May you could start training, although the idea is to do it soon. The idea is to start playing before June 15. Above health there is nothing, but the country must begin to function because all sectors of the economy suffer. It is necessary to return to normality as soon as possible ».

“Not finishing the League would be dramatic”

Haro relies on League protocols: “If a positive is detected, there is a clear isolation procedure and new tests. The options of contagion will be practically null due to the controls that will be made before and after each match. They are more likely to get it from a supermarket. The repercussions of not finishing the League are dramatic. I don’t think any club pretends not to play in this situation.

Finally, the Betis president referred to the complexity of the market due to the coming crisis: “There is a lot of uncertainty, it is difficult to plan. We look at profiles and possible reinforcements, but not in the same way. There will be fewer signings, more barters in this next market. We have a good squad and there are not many needs to strengthen. Football is going to change, you have to think that you will have to live more with digital and there will not be large concentrations of people at the moment.

Fekir? The player is very satisfied with his stay here and wants to continue. He is a high quality player and we do not plan his departure. Arrivals? We do not focus planning with the arrival of a media player. If there is any unplanned exit, it would be seen », ended Ángel Haro.