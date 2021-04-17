You are more likely to be struck by lightning than to suffer a thrombus from the AstraZeneca vaccine

The cases of thrombi produced by the coronavirus vaccine is causing many people to question whether to get it or not.

However, the chances of that happening are less than there are of being struck by lightning on.

“You have to put things in context,” says a health worker. According to experts, the risk of thrombosis after receiving the Covid vaccine is “quite lower than with taking paracetamol, for example”.

More common drugs that do not generate much debate although they have greater risks in this regard, such as “the contraceptives and heparin“.” About 120 per 100,000 compared to four cases per million vaccinated, “says a health worker regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In the case of Janssen’s, the probability is even less: “six cases for every seven million of administered vaccines “.

The risk is negligible, 100 times lower than suffering complications from ibuprofen or paracetamol.

Also, contract the coronavirus itself poses a greater risk to suffer thrombi than the vaccine against the disease. “This risk-benefit assessment is what has to be above all,” advises a healthcare provider.