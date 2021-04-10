You are going to want to buy the new Xiaomi drill even if you hate DIY

No matter you hate DIY, you will want to own this drill from Xiaomi.

When Xiaomi – one of our favorite mobile phone firms – it seemed that it couldn’t surprise us more, it goes and presents us with a new product that really amazes us.

Because if cat beds, air conditioners or smart fish tanks didn’t seem like anything to write home about, Xiaomi brings us a drill that even those of us who hate DIY, we will want to have in our houses.

This is the new Xiaomi drill: elegant, beautiful and not very expensive

The truth is that Xiaomi does not stop surprising us. This time with a really different product than what we are used to and that is, as we read in Mydrivers, of the first electric drill of the Chinese firm.

Nicknamed MIJIA Brushless Smart Home Electric Drill, the device? It is in crowdfunding at a price of 449 yuan, which is about 68 dollars in exchange. Once it hits the market, will be sold at an official price of about $ 76, a price that is not bad at all.

As we can see in the images, it is an electric drill with a fairly modern, elegant and above all minimalist design, something that the Chinese firm has been used to for a long time. As you can know, the entire drill is made of high quality plastic that is quite resistant and durable, with soft rubber on the grip so that it does not slip from our hands when using it. Regarding autonomy, has a 2,000 mAh battery.

For a change, for now this beautiful drill will only be available in Chinese lands, although we are sure that if Xiaomi decides to sell it outside its borders, it will be a real commercial success like many other Xiaomi products.

