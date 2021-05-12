“You are going to cry tears of blood”

This Wednesday the tenth installment of Rocío saw the light, tell the truth to stay alive. In this chapter, Rocío Jurado’s daughter focused on events such as Fidel Albiac’s wedding with Rocío Carrasco, her participation in Hable conlas or el reason for his estrangement with David Flores, the smallest of the family.

On the latter, Carrasco recounted how the child was changing little by little. As he said, the child at first he was “flattering, loving, talkative” and had friends of all agesbecause everyone adored him. However, these behaviors were mutating into other more “rebellious, reactionary or rude”, this being especially visible in the child’s school.

The protagonist of the documentary said that they came to call him from the center itself, alarmed by some aggressive moments that the young man starred in, as he articulated totally unusual words in it and even criticized his mother, for whom he previously went out of his way.

“I’m not going to stop until you see you in jail”

Thus, at school he made statements such as that Rocío Carrasco “was a bad mother mother” or that she “did not love him”. He also said that this was due, among other reasons, to Antonio David Flores, who visited the child at school -at recess, between class or after class-, to say things like that He didn’t have to study because “he would take him to La Voz and make him put out a record.”.

However, he was not always alone, and Carrasco added a shocking episode in which, on those visits, Rocío Flores accompanied her father. And it was the boy himself who told his mother, despite the fact that she always tried not to know anything about what was happening on the other side: “Today I saw Ro. He told me that you’re going to cry tears of blood and it won’t stop until you see yourself in jail“.

At that time, as Carrasco recalled, he downplayed the matter, even though he was stunned. Of course, in the documentary he intoned the mea culpa for not wanting to know more about what they said to the child, for perhaps he could have anticipated events.

For collaborators like Marc Giró, this was one of the cruelest events narrated in the documentary, as it includes the manipulation of a person with a disability. For her part, Rocío Carrasco highlighted the paradox that those same phrases, “you’re going to cry tears of blood and I’m not going to stop until you see yourself in jail,” were used by Antonio David himself in interviews, assuring that it was his ex-wife who He had addressed them to him and his daughter, Rocío Flores.