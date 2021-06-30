“You are going to be the next dead one”

06/30/2021

Act. At 11:32 CEST

.

The Court of Violence against Women number 2 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has ordered that the ex-boxer’s partner be protected Poli Diaz as a possible victim at “extreme risk”, after hearing not only the account of the continuous mistreatment that she claims to have endured, but also the reasons why she fears that ‘Potro de Vallecas’ will kill her.

“I’m not killing you because I love you so much”, “you’re going to be the next dead one”, “if you report me I’ll kill you”, “I’m not going to keep my hands still, don’t worry I’ll send someone to do it “are some of the threats that the complainant claims to have received from Poli Diaz, reproduced now in the car by which the risk that suffers is recognized.

The former European boxing champion has been in preventive prison since last week, after his wife went out half-naked, with her body bruised and bleeding from the lips to ask for help, after suffering a beating, always according to his version.

With the order issued this Tuesday, it is up to the security forces to establish the protection measures for women that they consider most appropriate to the danger to which they are exposed.

The couple of Poli Diaz has told the judge Mary Help of Christians Diaz who has suffered ill-treatment practically since the beginning of the relationship between the two, when they lived in Madrid.

Then, the complainant pointed out, the ex-boxer already locked her up at home, so that she would not come out, and behaved with her with “extreme violence”, both physical and psychological.

This behavior has allegedly continued and worsened in Las Palmas: according to his account, Cop It does not allow her to be independent, it has made her lose several jobs, controls her cell phone, has taken her away from her daughters, the rest of her family and her friends, does not allow her to buy clothes, paint or fix herself and forces her to combing her hair with a ponytail and wearing “flip-flops instead of shoes.”

The ex-boxer couple explained to the magistrate that he “smokes drugs uncontrollably on a daily basis” and that, when he does so, “he becomes extremely violent.”

According to her complaint, several times he has pulled her hair and slapped her with an open hand and three times has grabbed her neck, “to the point of fearing for her life.”

And he added that he is “very afraid” of him, because not only has he threatened her directly, but he has also received threats from other people who have told him: “I am going to finish what he did not do. Cop“.

Regarding the episode that led to the arrest of the former boxer last week, he stated that the night before, “without coming to mind, he began to beat her, and at one point he put a cloth in her mouth and she could not breathe.” Then the attacks continued “all night”.

“About 8:00 in the morning,” the car adds, citing her statement, “she went out in her underwear to the street and that was when she asked for help” and felt “very alarmed” because she saw that “no one wanted to help her, but a neighbor, who was the one who called the police. “

Poli Diaz he has denied all those facts when appearing in court. For the magistrate, her statement was not “credible, but evasive, when she was asked specific questions.”