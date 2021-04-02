You are from Argentina? You can earn a salary in cryptocurrencies through the OKEx exchange

Key facts:

The starting salary is USD 100 per month, plus bonuses and incentives for good performance.

Payment is made in Tether USD, which maintains its price parity with the US dollar.

This article contains referral links. Know more.

Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency exchange OKEx is currently searching for five traders in Argentina for its P2P (peer-to-peer) trading service.

The company promises a starting salary equivalent to USD 100 per month (around 15,000 Argentine pesos, at the time of writing this article). The amount will be paid in the stablecoin Tether (USDT), which maintains its price parity with the US dollar.

200 USDT will also be awarded to traders “with a high success rate”, plus an extra bonus to the best of 5 traders.

The requirements to be selected as a P2P operator in OKEx include: having a registered account in OKEx; join the OKEx LATAM P2P Telegram group; have reached KYC verification level 2 (know your customer); having made purchase or sale posts on the P2P exchange; and complete some offers.

The call is already open and, from the exchange, they ensure that they will communicate the closing date and those selected through their official channels. They also warn that “any malicious maneuver” that is detected will disable the user from participating in the selection.

Those interested in participating, once they are registered in OKEx and have fulfilled the requirements, must complete a form. They will be asked, among other things, which P2P platforms they usually use, what daily and monthly volume they usually trade, and why they want to be a P2P trader at OKEx.

To P2P merchants, also known as “advertisers”, the platform offers, to facilitate the performance of their work, a “premium label” that “shows high credibility in trading”; personalized support at all times; greater exposure to your offers and advertising options.

As reported by CriptoNoticias at the end of January 2021, OKEx enabled P2P trading in Argentina from its platform, in order to “facilitate the incorporation of users and make the purchase of cryptocurrencies as easy and convenient as possible.” Accepted payment methods include bank transfers and between accounts of the Ualá digital wallet. The cryptocurrencies that can be bought or sold are bitcoin, Tether USD, and ether (ETH), Ethereum’s native token.

According to the information provided by the company itself on its website, “OKEx provides a safe, reliable and stable environment for trading digital assets through its web interface and mobile application.”

In addition to the call for liquidity providers for its P2P platform, OKEx gives its users the possibility of making money by incorporating new clients. Each person who joins is given a referral code by the exchange. Every time someone joins the company using that code and carries out an operation, the referrer will get a sum of money that can reach up to USD 30.