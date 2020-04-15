The suspension of football activity, due to the coronavirus pandemic, did not affect Ezequiel Lavezzi, since he decided to hang the ankle boots in December last year. Thus, while complying with the mandatory quarantine on a paradise island and without short-term commitments, the Pocho provided a note to the site of the AFA in which he revealed some anecdotes from his years wearing the shirt of the Selection.

Born out of the inferiors of Estudiantes de Buenos Aires and with a glorious passage through San Lorenzo, the Rosario had his debut with Albiceleste in 2007. There he participated in the process towards Beijing Olympics, where the selected one stayed with the Gold. However, his splendor with the Major had it only in 2013, when he earned a place on the campus of Alejandro Sabella and was cited for the Brazil World Cup, in which it ended up being one of the keys to the team.

In that context, Lavezzi decided to reveal a situation he had with Javier Mascherano. “The truth is that I was not preparing myself (for the World Cup). I remember that once, after training, we were with Masche and said to me: cho Pocho, you are fat, you have to get well. This is a World Cup, it is different from everything. ’ I replied that I didn’t think he was going to play that much but he convinced me and I ended up saying: ‘Well, ready. From now on I will eat everything you tell me. ’“He slid.

And, of course, he kept his word. “It was very funny because every day I went to him and asked him what he could eat. In my spare time I also went to the gym with him and I ended up getting in good shape. Let’s say you got me on the go“He added.

Lavezzi He had started as a starter, but after good performances and some injuries, he earned a place in the eleven of the DT. It was so that he formed from the game in the four direct elimination duels and was, without a doubt, one of the revelations of the selected one.

Consulted for his relationship with Pachorra, the Pocho He did not hesitate to recall the time the strategist got mad at him in the middle of a game. “The day it got badly heated was in the match against Brazil in the United States. I lasted five minutes. I went in, the chain came loose and I grabbed Marcelo by the hair. Alejandro told me about everything! But you can see he forgave me because he kept calling me“He expressed.

In addition, he praised the way that the DT from La Plata had to lead the group: “Alejandro gave the group a very good human part. We all knew how to appreciate that. He was very fluent with the players, which made us very good“

In total, Lavezzi was part of the National Team for 9 years in which he played 51 games, scored 9 goals and gave 12 assists. With a World Cup and three America’s Cups played, the 34-year-old right-hander left a definition of what it means for him to represent the country on a court. “Being in the National Team is the greatest pride that a footballer can have because you are representing your country. I had a journey of almost 10 years and lived many things. I kept all that. The Selection does not go for money but for glory. It’s beyond everything“