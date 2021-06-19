You are an aspirationist

My dear old man, among the many things that I admire about you is that you have carved out your life with study, with effort, with work and with dedication. If the President considers that negative and calls it “being an aspirationist”, then what a pity, because once again Andrés Manuel López Obrador denies something that is in the essence of millions of human beings throughout the world and also in Mexico.

Curiously, the term aspirationist does not exist in the Spanish language, but it has been interpreted in the mouth of the President as something bad, although it is well known that we all aspire to something better: more health, more education, more joy and more well-being.

My grandparents were very poor and my grandfather could not earn what he needed for his home. So, my grandmother aspired to something better and decided to establish a court academy in her living room and gave court classes, and then music and acting. Thus he was able to pay for my father’s education; she was an aspirationist.

My father studied medicine and since he had no money for books, he went to the library to study. At the end of his career, he was on duty at the Children’s Hospital of Mexico to learn pediatrics (at that time there were no medical residencies). He then had three jobs and at the same time did a postgraduate degree at the School of Public Health, which led him to be an authority on preventive medicine. He wrote many books and at the age of 95 he was still doing the new edition of his book Public Health and Preventive Medicine. I am what I am because he was an aspirationist.

Having aspirations has been, throughout history, the engine that has changed the human race, both in the actions of daily life and in the discoveries and inventions that make life easier for us. We all in some way aspire to something better and there is nothing wrong with it.

It is sad that now, when after the elections we realize that it is possible for our democracy to prevail, that the Constitution and its laws remain in force without being destroyed, that freedom of the press and freedom of expression prevail, there are still those who live turning to the past, ignore the advances of science, reject the investigation and consider that the best thing is that there is no development and no progress.

That is why, dear old man, I celebrate with you that you are an aspirationist and I know that this will has led you to achieve everything you have and everything you have offered to your loved ones.

And if I write these lines now, it is because I am sure that you have one more task, with your children and with your grandchildren: you must continue to instill in them the love of life, the love of culture, the love of books and the love of science. and research, because your children, but in particular your grandchildren, will live a world now unimaginable, the result of the work of us old people (with us television, the internet, cell phones and other wonders were born, such as advanced radiology, tomography, ultrasound and also drugs for previously incurable diseases) and they, with increasingly useful weapons, will achieve what now seems impossible, because they, like you, are and will be aspirationists.

Congratulations, dear old man, for your love of life, development and well-being, congratulations for being, even if someone does not like it, a true aspirationist.

* Doctor and writer. Facebook: Rafael Álvarez Cordero.