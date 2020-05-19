Mexico.— Through the General Directorate for the Coordination of Environmental Policies and Culture, the Ministry of the Environment (Sedema) of Mexico City, invited citizens to harvest their own food using their “Quick Guide for family urban gardens, without leaving home.”

In the face of the health emergency caused by COVID-19, the Directorate developed a guide to teach citizens how to make an urban garden, since in addition to being a sustainable activity that can be carried out at home, garden maintenance works as occupational therapy and allows a healthier diet for the whole family.

In accordance with La Sedema, with this guide, the capitals They will learn to grow beets, lettuce, spinach, radishes, Swiss chard, onions, and even seasoning or medicinal plants, which will save money, eat healthy and contribute to improving the environment.

To create an urban garden you need: earth, fresh fruits and vegetables, wooden chopsticks and reuse containers, you can also use empty PET bottles cut in half, as well as buckets, huacales, trays or dishes.

The creation of the family garden begins with finding a well-lit place in the house; then you must choose which plants to grow (tomatoes, chili peppers, peppers, among others); then the seeds are germinated and transplanted; after a period of care of around three months you can enjoy the harvest, explained the agency.

In the “Quick guide for family urban gardens, without leaving home”, we also teach how to make homemade compost, a nutrient-rich fertilizer for plants obtained from the degradation of organic household waste; which allows to reduce the amount of garbage that is generated in the houses.

“In this guide, there are tips to make your family garden a success, such as using rainwater to water your plants, using a substrate (originated by mixing dry leaves, porous stones and soil, in equal parts), as well as carrying out preventive treatments to fight pests and diseases with repellents of garlic, onion, apichi, cajobón and tobacco ”, highlighted the Secretariat.

Also, it will be possible to know what kind of nutrients the plants of the family garden need (such as calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, nitrogen, phosphorus and sulfur) to achieve a healthy leaf and a healthy product.

“This activity also It helps us reduce the tension and stress generated by not leaving home (…) What better opportunity to start than today. You do not need more than what you have in your home, also, spring is an excellent time for planting! ”Says the document, available at: consult the website: https: //www.sedema.cdmx.gob .mx / storage / app / media / GuiaHuertosUrbanosFamiliares.pdf.

