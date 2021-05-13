“You are a sieso and sparing in words”

Broncano is used to leading the way in La Resistencia and be the one who puts his guests in trouble, but this Wednesday it was Javier Gutiérrez who left the presenter dislodged.

The actor attended the program to present his new series, Reyes de la noche, which will premiere on May 14 in Movistar, and after talking about fiction, Broncano told him: “We have worked together on something …”.

“I remember you in an AVE in which we coincide. He came, possibly, from Seville to do a theater gig”the guest recalled. “And do you remember what I told you?” Asked the presenter.

Gutiérrez took the colors out of the presenter when he answered that “you were quite sparing in words, as you can see that here they smear you well because there you were more yes … I thought you were nice and you said hello and little else“.

“Here you introduce me as one of the best actors on the planet and then you don’t greet me on trains …“added the guest.” If I make a presentation in the middle of the train cafeteria, people would think I’m crazy, “replied the host of the program.

Javier Gutiérrez, in ‘La Resistencia’ MOVISTAR

The presenter continued insisting that they had agreed on something, until they fell that it was in the Campofrío ad: “I have to say that the same thing happened again. I shot for three days for 17 or 18 hours in an industrial warehouse because in advertising there are many hours.”

“You arrived like Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi, who don’t shoot for more than an hour, with a team around so that no one could get close to you …”the actor recounted. “Don’t overdo it,” replied the presenter.

“The extras wanted to take pictures with you and you were once again sieso and sparing in words”Gutiérrez added. Broncano defended himself: “I went to work, I had an hour and I did my thing in an excellent way, as always.” The actor pointed out: “But if you didn’t speak in the ad …”.

But Broncano argued that “It is true that I was only a short time, but I was very kind to everyone: Why are you trying to dismantle my life?”. The guest concluded by saying that “it was seen, not seen and you took it away.”