“You are a mother” – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Marina Badui He had avoided giving statements and talking about his daughter, but this Sunday afternoon, YosStop’s mother He uploaded a statement to the YouTube platform, in which he assures that the Yoseline case is an injustice.

The video lasts about two minutes, and in this claims his daughter was wrongfully arrested “A few days ago they unfairly took my daughter, More than 40 or 45 elements of the police arrived at her home and took her directly to a prison as if she were a criminal, as if she were a criminal, “he said.

In addition, Badui highlighted the achievements and merits of his daughter. “Yoseline is a very enterprising person, very hard-working, very fighter, everything she has done has been achieved by her own effort and work and she is a good person,” said YosStop’s mother.

Marina maintained that her daughter was doing her work based on social networks, calling what they have done to her unfair. “She is a communicator and is dedicated to social networks and I ask for justice because what they are doing is unfair for her”, he detailed.

He also addressed his message to the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum, and asked for special attention in the case of his daughter. “” To you, Claudia Sheinbaum, you know, you are a mother, you are a woman and I would like you to understand what I am going through because it is not fair that my daughter is deprived of her freedom in a jail, that is, that cannot be, I ask that they ask for attention in this case especially because what is happening is not normal, “he added.

