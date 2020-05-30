Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 30, 2020, p. a10

He had become one of the benchmarks of Mexican football, but for off-court issues, Enrique Borja watched almost the entire World Cup in Mexico 1970 from the bench. Now, 50 years later, the former striker has no grudges, on the contrary, he is excited to remember him; the only point he makes is the stagnation of Tri as he cannot overcome the barrier of the fifth game after so many decades.

There were commercial issues, something extra court, I don’t talk much about that out of respect to coach Raúl Cárdenas, may he rest in peace. Unfortunately I could not come to fruition with him in the World Cup. Before the game against Russia he told me he was going to play and the next day he was not in the lineup. It does not matter, it has been a long time, he quietly narrates on the occasion of the anniversary of the 1970 Mexico World Cup that is celebrated on Sunday.

Borja had no minutes in the first game in which Mexico faced Russia. Although initially angry invaded him, over time he resigned himself to the decisions of the board.

Sometimes you also play on the bench, you can feel annoyed because you are not on the court, but I knew I was part of the national team, so I had to be as companion as anyone, he says, although he admits that listening to people shouting my name in the stadium it gave me despair for not being part of the game.

The so-called Cyrano of the impossible only played a little more than 60 minutes between the games against El Salvador and Italy, the squad before which the Tricolor was eliminated when falling 4-1.

At the distance of that tournament, Borja prefers to highlight the historical relevance of the first World Cup televised in color, where the yellow cards were shown and attended by legendary international soccer players, such as Pelé or Franz Beckenbauer.

