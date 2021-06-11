You already know what the title of ‘Aquaman 2’ is

The movie will hit theaters December 16, 2022

Director James Wan has revealed what the title of the second part of ‘Aquaman’ will be. The filmmaker shared an image on his Instagram of a production meeting, which included the caption, in what appears to be a potential logo for the film. Wan also stated last year on the DC FanDome panel that ‘Aquaman 2’ would be more serious than the first movie. “A little more relevant to the world we live in today. That’s where you want to go. “Of course, the title implies that Atlantis will naturally be a major focus of the sequel.

While not much is known about this second part of Aquaman, the star Jason momoa He has said that he will travel to Hawaii in July to shoot the sequel. They also return Amber heard, Patrick Wilson Y Yahya Abdul Mateen II, while Pilou Asbæek from the ‘Game of Thrones’ series will also join the cast. The script will be written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote the script for the first ‘Aquaman’ and also co-wrote the story for the third installment of ‘The Warren File’.

However, there are still quite a few DC movies left before we get to see ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’. Later this summer will see the arrival of ‘The Suicide Squad’ from James GunnWhile next year, ‘Black Adam’ will hit theaters in July next year and will be followed by ‘The Flash’ in November. With three new DC movies coming out next year, the company is putting up some serious competition for Marvel.

Here’s Wan’s Instagram caption reveal. ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ will hit theaters December 16, 2022.

