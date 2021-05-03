you agree to listen to them only to combat abusive behavior

‘Valorant’, the tactical shooter from Riot Games, has updated its terms of service and privacy policy to add something important: from now on, they will record the voice chats of the game in order to better combat abusive behavior. As reported from Riot Games, “In order for us to take action against players who use voice communications to harass others, use hate speech, or otherwise disrupt their experience, we need to know what those players are saying. That is why In the future, we will need the ability to analyze voice data. “

In the new version of the privacy notice, ‘Valorant’ is allowed to record and evaluate voice communications when a report is submitted for abusive behavior. If a breach is detected, appropriate action will be taken and the data will be deleted “when it is no longer needed for reviews.”

Only in ‘Valorant’, but not in the rest of the games

As explained from Riot Games, the company will not be actively listening to players. “We do not actively monitor live game communications. We will only listen to and review voice logs when disruptive voice behavior is reportedIn other words, Riot Games will only listen to conversations in the event that a player submits a report for abusive behavior.

The only thing that players who do not want their voice to be recorded can do is disable voice chatas participating in the game means that voice records are “subject to recording and potential processing”. As every ‘Valorant’ player will know, the game has a built-in voice chat to communicate with team members, something important in games of this genre, but its use is completely optional.

Although the privacy policy applies to all Riot Games games, voice will only be recorded on ‘Valorant’

On the other hand, it should be noted that the privacy notice update applies to all Riot Games games, including ‘League of Legends’, ‘League of Legends: Wild Rift’, ‘Master Tactics’ and ‘Legends of Runeterra’. However, Riot games has no plans to record player voices in those games and, in the case of having them in the future, the company affirms that it will notify the players “before beginning to collect any additional data”. He also has no plans to implement voice chat in ‘LoR’.

When will this system be activated? For now is in the development phase and the idea is to have it operational when before. It will begin beta testing with ‘Valorant’ in North America before rolling out to other languages ​​and regions.

More information | Riot Games