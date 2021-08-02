YosStop wants to teach yoga classes in prison to support other women – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

YosStop wants to teach yoga classes inside the prison.

In accordance with Saskia Niño de Rivera, activist and founder of the organization Reinserta, Yoselinne Hoffman is interested in helping other womens during your stay at Santa Martha Acatitla.

Niño de Rivera mentioned that YosStop is in a restricted area for people that are still in process. She is alone in a cell and separated from other women.

YosStop is in a restricted area, it is an area that is separated from Santa Martha Acatitla for people who are still in process, even in a somewhat more restricted area that has to do with high-profile or high-profile cases that reach prison ”, he said in an interview.

Likewise, the activist mentioned that the influencer he is doing yoga to keep calm inside his cell and it has physical activation.

Should the influencer be found guilty, she could leave early if you show good behavior.

She is optimistic, she is very well, she trusts that this will be solved ”.

Let’s say they give her a 10-year sentence, she has the right to get a pre-release benefits if she shows good behavior, if she shows that she is complying with her reintegration process, ”said the activist.

YosStop is interested in being a collaborator in the foundation of Saskia as a yoga workshopYou could even have a certification to prove to the judges that you were doing work.

YosStop’s case is still pending and if he is guilty, he could spend 7 to 14 years in prison for the crime of child pornography.

Source: Excelsior