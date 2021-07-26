YosStop shares a reflection on the power of words from prison – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

In preventive prison, the youtuber known as YosStop addressed the power of words, a reflection shared on her Instagram account.

The influencer indicated that she has realized the power and responsibility that words have and affirmed that in the current situation “love, strength and honesty” are the most important.

According to YosStop, transforming fears into strengths is the most powerful tool to evolve, so your duty is to discover and deliver the full potential of your voice and heart.

I accept with love and trust in the good that I have built to help and do something great, “he said.

The youtuber is hospitalized in Santa Martha Acatitla for her alleged responsibility in the crime of possession of child pornography to the detriment of Ainara Suárez, a young victim of sexual abuse.