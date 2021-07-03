YosStop publishes his first Instagram story after his arrest – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Yoseline Hoffman, better known as YosStop on social networks, published a story after her arrest a few days ago because she is accused of carrying child pornography and spreading it through social networks, as well as expressing herself with various words against the young Ainara Suárez, who was allegedly raped.

In its social networks, YosStop published that it is deprived of its freedom by terminology, not because it is dangerous, not because it is lewd, nor because it is guilty, this after a judge issued preventive detention and is awaiting the court’s resolution to know if it is linked to the process.

