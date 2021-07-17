YosStop messages his fans from jail in a box of gum!

Yoseline ‘N’, better known as YosStop, who is currently going through a legal process after being accused of child pornography, He sent a message to all his followers from the prison where he is being held.

Despite the difficult situation you face, The youtuber looked for a way to be able to ‘communicate’ with her fans and managed to send them a message through a box of gum adorned with sequins in the shape of flowers, which read:

“Thank you for your support, this only makes us stronger, I love you.”

These words reached his fans thanks to the fact that Yos’s boyfriend, Gerardo González, who manages his accounts after his arrest, published the image of the detail on the youtuber’s Instagram letting it be known that that day he had to visit her in the Santa jail Martha Acatitla, located in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office in Mexico City, where she has been in detention for 16 days.

“Today we had to visit Yoss and this time he wanted to send a little detail to all of you with love and made with his own hands. Thank you very much for your support! ”, He described under the post.

Messages of support and affection flooded the influencer’s networks, even though she is deprived of her freedom.

In the most recent update of the case, the Attorney General’s Office in Mexico presented six videos disseminated on social networks to prove Yoseline’s participation in the crime of child pornography.