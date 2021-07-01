YosStop is issued unofficial preventive detention

The night of this Tuesday, June 29, the youtuber Yosseline hoffman was arrested for the crime of pornography to the detriment of Ainara Suarez, who last March filed a lawsuit against the youtuber for allegedly having received, reproduced and stored a video in which a violation was documented against him.

Ainara Suárez, who was 16 years old at the time of the events, also denounced four men for sexual assault. According to her complaint on the night of May 25, 2018, the teenager went to a party where, being drunk, four boys inserted a bottle into her vagina and recorded and disseminated the video among her acquaintances and on social networks.

The situation became more relevant when YosStop mentioned the recording in one of its videos and called the victim a “whore”.

Youtuber Yosstop made strong statements to Karla Souza (Instagram)

At that time, the youtuber was always confident and I ensure that I have the peace of mind that I have not committed any crime. He added that he maintained security in compliance with Mexican laws.