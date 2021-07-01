YosStop is given unofficial pretrial detention after being detained on child pornography charges

A judge dictated this Wednesday to the youtuber Yoseline N, known as YosStop, informal preventive detention during a first hearing.

The influencer will remain at the Santa Martha Acatitla Women’s Social Reintegration Center in Mexico City, where she was transferred on Tuesday night after her arrest. for the possible commission of the crime of child pornography.

At the first hearing, his lawyer asked for the duplicity of the constitutional term to prepare the legal defense and prevent it from being linked to the process.

Next Monday, July 4, it will be determined whether, according to the evidence presented by its defense, YosStop will be released or you will remain in prison to face your legal process.

“I am glad that things are flowing this way,” Ainara expressed as she left the audience.

It is presumed that YosStop had a video of a similar rape against the then minor, Ainara, when she was 16 years old, and she would have alluded to this on her YouTube channel, in addition to pointing out that she had it stored on a mobile device.

BY: Rodolfo G. Zubieta