‘YosStop’ is arrested for the crime of child pornography

MEXICO CITY.- The youtuber Yoselinne Hoffman Badui, better known as ‘YosStop’ was arrested tonight accused of possession of child pornography.

The youtuber was captured by agents of the Investigative Police (PDI) of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, at her home located in the Narvarte Poniente neighborhood, Benito Juárez mayor’s office.

‘YosStop’ would be in collusion with at least four more young people who were denounced last March by the law firm Schütte and Delsol Gojon Abogados for equalized rape against a minor named Ainara S.

The events would have taken place on May 25, 2018 at the house of Axel “N”, when Ainara was 16 years old.

According to the complaint, the sexual assault was recorded and the video was allegedly saved and later broadcast by ‘YosStop’.

The youtuber was transferred to the Santa Martha Acatitla Prison and her legal situation will be defined in the next few hours.

