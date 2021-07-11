YosStop could be at risk inside the female prison of Santa Martha Acatitla – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The youtuber Yoseline “H”, better known as YosStop, could suffer from mistreatment while she is deprived of her liberty in the women’s penitentiary in Santa Martha Acatitla, where she has been imprisoned since July 5 after being linked to a process for crimes related to child pornography.

According to the digital site of the magazine TvNotas, the content creator could be attacked by people with whom she shares the prison, because by being linked to the process, Yoseline was integrated with the people deprived of their freedom, who go through a period of “reckoning.”

“According to the activist Saskia Niño de Rivera, in the female prison there is a settling of accounts that is executed by the inmates when they find out that the newly admitted people were prosecuted for crimes against minors,” the publication reported.

(Photo: justyoss / Instagram)

Source: Infobae