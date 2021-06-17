Yosstop complains about not being able to monetize and YouTube responds | INSTAGRAM

As you probably already know, there is a great controversy in which many INfluencers are involved who supposedly received money from a party to give their opinion and say for whom they were going to vote, so some YouTubers touched on the subject such as YosStop, who made a video related to the subject and after uploading that video uploaded one more to his Instagram complaining about Youtube.

That’s how it is Yosseline hoffman He denounced the video platform from his social networks for an alleged censorship against it after publishing the content related to that matter from the parties and influencers.

In the complaint, the content creator says that there is no freedom of expressionny that the monetization policies behind the company are outpacing the creators and taking advantage of them.

He began with the following words: “YouTube is one of the most horrible and disturbing companies that are prohibiting freedom of expression, just a day after I uploaded the video of the” influencers sold “they sent me an email saying that I am restricted from YouTube and what do I have forbidden use any of my channels ”.

I also clarify that for several weeks she has not earned anything from YouTube because they have punished her and that they demonetized her entertainment pieces in addition to changing their policies where they will include more ads in the videos but that the creators cannot make money with that.

In this way, she ensures that YouTube can make money with your content without you earning absolutely nothing from it for what her work of more than 10 years ago is being monetized and she is not receiving anything.

The video creator also clarified that she is in legal counsel to proceed against YouTube with whom she sought a solution but did not receive a favorable response.

After that video, she launched one more in which she ensures that her videos do not break any law or guidelines of the platform, ensuring that it is something personal against her, also shared that she received an email where she says that 90 days they will evaluate if they can return her their privileges and their monetization.

And the most interesting thing is that according to the email they also recommended to him to continue uploading videos despite his current status with the most famous video page.

YouTube has already responded and ensures that they suspended the monetization of the creator’s channels for breaking the creators’ liability policies is suspended indefinitely.

In addition, the platform also ensures that they are observing the behavior inside and outside the platform on the part of the creator in case it can give its users community collaborators ecosystem and that is why they took actions to protect their users.

It has not been specified which rules she broke, however, or they assure that she shared content that is considered inappropriate, trying to cause harm to other users and people.

Engaging in these situations and demonstrating cruelty or engaging in fraudulent or deceptive behavior will lead to real-world harm.

For that reason, the situation is stopped and so far no agreement has been reached, the Influencer has been left without one of the most important platforms for her career and the one with the greatest reach.