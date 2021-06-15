Yosmany Guerra, a difficult out in the Mexican League.

June 2021 already gave us a fortnight. This edition of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) He has been in action for almost a month, and in his show, Cuban players play a decisive role.

For example, the native of the Las Tunas province Henry Urrutia he appears fifth of the batters (.398), ties in the top of the homers with three other players (7) and holds the fourth position among the tugs with 22 brought to the plate.

Meanwhile, the infielder Yosmany Guerra He ranks third in on-base percentage (OBP) with .506, in a circuit where only three exponents reach the pads in more than half of their appearances at bat.

If you join the 38-year-old habanero, an average of .394 and 16 walks, we will immediately realize how complicated it is to put him out in the LMB. His patience in the box has allowed him to select connectable sends, which is why he has only struck out nine times in 88 games to the offensive box. His .443 Balls-In-Play Average (BABIP) also ranks in the League’s Top 10.

Best of all for Tigers of Quintana Roo, lies in the splendid form of War during the last days. In the week of June 7-13, Yosmany hit .389 in 18 legal at-bats, drove in four teammates, and recorded seven walks. Precisely in the section on transfers, Yosmany Guerra shares the second seat with Jesús Fabela so far in June. They both have 13.

📈LMB Cubans🇲🇽 featured in the week (7-13 Jun): ✔CJ Viera

IP: 9.0 PCL: 3.00 K / BB: 9/3 ✔Y. Drake

BV: 21 BA: .238 HR: 2 CI: 4 ✔Y. War

GB: 18 BA: .389 BB: 7 CI: 4 ✔J. Hernandez

BV: 23 BA: .261 HR: 1 CI: 2 ✔H. Urrutia

VB: 20 ​​BA: .350 2B: 1 CI: 3

In the first half of the month, the former Industriales de La Habana posted a line of .410 / .558 / .513 in 12 games, with a double and a home run as extra-base hits. He has stepped on the plate six times and has encouraged his teammates to do so seven.

For now, with almost a third of the regular calendar completed, Quintana Roo has the great moment of Yosmany Guerra to look for the classification to the playoffs. The capital is ‘like wine’.