#Yositecreofrida: they release videos of Enrique Guzman harassment

Mezcalent Defenders of Frida Sofía show videos that leave Enrique Guzmán in a bad way

Frida Sofía, the only daughter of the singer Alejandra Guzmán, denounced last week that she had been the victim of alleged acts of sexual abuse when she was just a child, by her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, and although the 78-year-old singer insists on her innocence and claims never to have laid a finger on her granddaughter, the Mexican is creating a whole movement of support.

Although the daughter of the interpreter of “Making love with another” has also been the object of cruel attack, by those who call her a liar and even having fabricated the story against her grandfather to destroy the name of her dysfunctional family, a vast majority has expressed solidarity with the young woman.

In fact, a campaign in support of Frida Sofía circulates on social networks, promoted through the hagstash #yositecreofrida, where the singer’s supporters have not only expressed their expressions of affection but have taken on the task of showing different videos of Enrique Guzmán, in which alleged acts of harassment are seen and where he made reprehensible comments.

In one of the videos that generated a lot of impression, Enrique Guzmán is seen in an interview with Verónica Castro with his daughter Alenadra Guzmán, in which he touches the singer’s legs, who says that her father is “long hands”. And even wanting to be funny, Guzmán affirms that his daughter “is hot.”

In another clip from another interview, posted by the defenders of Frida Sofía, it is clearly seen how Enrique Guzmán, abusively touches Verónica Castro’s breasts, who for a next meeting with him chooses to use a protection, but the singer still touches him its rear.

In another of the videos shared under the #yositecreofrida hagstash, Enrique Guzmán makes comments in which he calls women who wear cleavage “provocative” and makes disrespectful comments about the victims of rape, as he says in another clip that some women must be beaten.

Also in another video he says he regrets not having hit his ex-wife, Silvia Pinal, before hitting her once, an act he admitted.

Frida Sofía thanked the support she has received in the networks and published a message in the aforementioned hagstash, saying: “Thank you for all those who have given me support, love and, more than anything, the strength to no longer SHUT UP … the only thing I want from All of this is
1.JUSTICE; 2. PEACE; 3.HAPPINESS ”.

Likewise, the singer shared a link to a message posted on her Instagram, in which she criticized that her own mother, Alejandra Guzmán, had called her “crazy”, given her complaints, and not only told her that “she cannot cover the sun with a finger, “but added that he hopes that she too will soon bring to light the abuse of which she has been a victim, and that she will not continue in” denial about who her father is. “

“As much as you throw me crazy, as so many relatives of victims do, their only answer is: they have mental problems, today I hope that families wake up and believe their children, and that women learn not to remain silent ”, Concluded Frida Sofía.

The young woman also resorted to her Instagram on Wednesday, to post a video where, while in an interview, Alejandra Guzmán herself claimed to have seen her mother being beaten, and Frida Sofía’s face was seen in anguish. About the clip, the young woman warned that she will continue to draw attention to the sexual abuse that she insists on having suffered from her 78-year-old grandfather, and to take the case to the last consequences.

“Good morning everyone… it will be a long but necessary process. I can only raise these micro expressions as endorsement. I know this issue is uncomfortable and tiring, but if I want justice I can’t EVEN GO TO STOP, ”said Frida Sofía.