Yositecreofrida: they release videos of Enrique Guzman harassment

Frida Sofía, the only daughter of the singer Alejandra Guzmán, denounced last week that she had been the victim of alleged acts of sexual abuse when she was just a child, by her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, and although the 78-year-old singer insists on her innocence and claims never to have laid a finger on her granddaughter, the Mexican is creating a whole movement of support.

Although the daughter of the interpreter of “Making love with another” has also been the object of cruel attack, by those who call her a liar and even having fabricated the story against her grandfather to destroy the name of her dysfunctional family, a vast majority has expressed solidarity with the young woman.

In fact, a campaign in support of Frida Sofía circulates on social networks, promoted through the hagstash #yositecreofrida, where the singer’s supporters have not only expressed their expressions of affection but have taken on the task of showing different videos of Enrique Guzmán, in which alleged acts of harassment are seen and where he made reprehensible comments.

How ASCO the laughs 🤢🤬 # YoSiTeCreoFrida

In one of the videos that generated a lot of impression, Enrique Guzmán is seen in an interview with Verónica Castro with his daughter Alenadra Guzmán, in which he touches the singer’s legs, who says that her father is “long hands”. And even wanting to be funny, Guzmán affirms that his daughter “is hot.”

Verónica Castro in her program together with Enrique Guzmán relive the moment when he touched her chest.

In the La Tocada Program in 1996

she arrives with an armor joking that he won't touch her and he touches her backside.

In another clip from another interview, posted by the defenders of Frida Sofía, it is clearly seen how Enrique Guzmán, abusively touches Verónica Castro’s breasts, who for a next meeting with him chooses to use a protection, but the singer still touches him its rear.

Thank you for all those who have given me support, love and, more than anything, the strength to stop shutting up anymore … the only thing I want from all this is

1. JUSTICE

2. PEACE

3. HAPPINESS https://t.co/or1BpjtdhI – Frida Sofia Oficial (@frida___sofi) April 11, 2021

If this was done to Verónica Castro in public, on national TV with total cynicism …

If this was done to Verónica Castro in public, on national TV with total cynicism …

Imagine what she was doing with Frida Sofía 😞 alone when she was under 5 years old! #EnriqueGuzmanViolador He deserves jail and #Ventaneando gives him reflectors #YoSiTeCreoFrida

In another of the videos shared under the #yositecreofrida hagstash, Enrique Guzmán makes comments in which he calls women who wear cleavage “provocative” and makes disrespectful comments about the victims of rape, as he says in another clip that some women must be beaten.

How to believe and victimize a guy like that, since he gave this criticism to Yuridia in the song "Malo" it made me very sick. #YoSiTeCreoFrida

Also in another video he says he regrets not having hit his ex-wife, Silvia Pinal, before hitting her once, an act he admitted.

🚨ATTENTION Paty Chapoy🚨Enrique Guzmán has a history of VIOLENCE against women @ ChapoyPati, why would you believe him ???? 🤔 # YoSiTeCreoFrida

There are so many videos, where Enrique Guzmán is harassing presenters, his daughter Alejandra, where he admits to being an aggressor, and above all saying that women are to blame for being raped, how stupid do you have to be to defend him? #YoSiTeCreoFrida

Frida Sofía thanked the support she has received in the networks and published a message in the aforementioned hagstash, saying: “Thank you for all those who have given me support, love and, more than anything, the strength to no longer SHUT UP … the only thing I want from All of this is

1.JUSTICE; 2. PEACE; 3.HAPPINESS ”.

Likewise, the singer shared a link to a message posted on her Instagram, in which she criticized that her own mother, Alejandra Guzmán, had called her “crazy”, given her complaints, and not only told her that “she cannot cover the sun with a finger, “but added that he hopes that she too will soon bring to light the abuse of which she has been a victim, and that she will not continue in” denial about who her father is. “

“As much as you throw me crazy, as so many relatives of victims do, their only answer is: they have mental problems, today I hope that families wake up and believe their children, and that women learn not to remain silent ”, Concluded Frida Sofía.

The young woman also resorted to her Instagram on Wednesday, to post a video where, while in an interview, Alejandra Guzmán herself claimed to have seen her mother being beaten, and Frida Sofía’s face was seen in anguish. About the clip, the young woman warned that she will continue to draw attention to the sexual abuse that she insists on having suffered from her 78-year-old grandfather, and to take the case to the last consequences.

“Good morning everyone… it will be a long but necessary process. I can only raise these micro expressions as endorsement. I know this issue is uncomfortable and tiring, but if I want justice I can’t EVEN GO TO STOP, ”said Frida Sofía.

Enrique Guzman and Alejandra’s ex / partners are not only abusers, they are PEDOPHILES, she was a girl and she is a victim.

I hate how normal it is and that many “family secrets” cover up abusers, GIRLS AND BOYS DO NOT TOUCH! #YoSiTeCreoFrida

pic.twitter.com/mzXT0cP4fp – 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒆 (@monsxjxl) April 8, 2021

Enrique Guzman is a stalker, rapist and pedophile, the accusations of Silvia Pinal in the past and those of Frida are not enough now, there are many videos like this that prove how disgusting he is, that man deserves to be imprisoned for a long time! #YoSiTeCreoFrida

"They are to blame, because they are flirtatious, there is the cleavage, they provoke, and then they complain" "Then they can't say they raped me, why do they provoke?" "They generate that respect, it is not free, you have to earn it" -Enrique Guzman Do you really think him innocent!? # YoSiTeCreoFrida