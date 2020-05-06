Marcela Hernández, wife of Yoshio, shares that the last days have been difficult after the news of the singer’s admission to the hospital on suspicion of Covid-19 was announced.

“It is very distressing especially because we do not know exactly how it is, we have not had the opportunity to know,” he says.

“I wanted to make a video call to see him at least physically from a distance but we still don’t have any news, it is super distressing because we don’t have concrete news, they tear us apart,” he says.

Marcela explains that they communicate every 24 hours with them and until now the information is the same: Yoshio is in a critical and intubated state.

In addition, for preventive measures, she has already been tested to rule out her having a coronavirus.

“They came to do the tests on Sunday and we are waiting for results, they told us that three to five days. The first thing they told us is that if it was positive they would warn us and if not, most likely they would not warn us by saturation. “

The partner of the interpreter of “What happened, happened” appreciates the signs of affection they have had on social networks from both Yoshio’s followers and people from the middle of the show and ensures that any positive thought counts. He also gives thanks for the people who have him in their prayers.

jb

.