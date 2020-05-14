MEXICO – Mexican singer Yoshio, of Japanese descent, passed away Wednesday, aged 61 after spending several days hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, family sources reported.

The death of Yoshio, stage name of Gustavo Nakatani Ávila, was confirmed by his wife to various media outlets and by the National Association of Interpreters (Andi) in a message on Twitter.

“The board of directors and the vigilance committee of Andi México, communicate the sensitive death of the interpreter Gustavo Nakatani Ávila, better known as Yoshio,” the entity reported, sending condolences to his relatives.

A few days before being hospitalized, Yoshio offered a recital from his home and recommended that his followers take care of themselves and remain in confinement so that they avoid getting infected.

Just on May 12, the family published on the singer’s official Twitter account that after twelve days of battling COVID-19, he was still hospitalized in serious condition, intubated and in intensive care.

Throughout more than 30 years of career, Yoshio recorded fifty albums and his fame dates back to the 1970s in Mexico for his participation in the festivals of the Organization of Ibero-American Television (OTI) in Mexico.

Three times recognized as Best Interpreter in the Mexican edition Yoshio won third place for Mexico in the OTI international contest in 1981 with the song “What happened” by the Mexican author Felipe Gil.

Son of a Japanese immigrant and a Mexican, Yoshio has a long discography in which the albums “Reina de Corazones” (1984) and “Samurai) (1985) stand out.

On television, she collaborated with the Mexican diva Silvia Pinal in her series “Woman, cases of real life” and had an outstanding participation in the soap opera “The Sin of Oyuki” in 1988 and in “The Crystal Fogged” in 1989.

My chest hurts to hear this news. A great loss for the music world, but it is an even greater loss for those of us who were fortunate enough to meet you. I will have your beautiful family in my prayers. Rest in peace dear Yoshio 💔 pic.twitter.com/bIaQ0S1yM1 – Aída Cuevas 🇲🇽 (@AidaCuevas) May 14, 2020

Members of the artistic and political community expressed their condolences for the death of Yoshio, such as the vernacular singer Aída Cuevas and the deputy and actor Sergio Mayer.

“My chest hurts from hearing this news. A great loss for the music world, but it is an even greater loss for those of us who were fortunate enough to meet you. I will have your beautiful family in my prayers. Rest in peace dear Yoshio ”, commented Aída Cuevas on her Twitter account.

Mayer published in his account on the same social network: “I deeply regret the death of Yoshio, a great person and a talented Mexican singer. He was an exemplary father, he leaves a great family and artistic legacy ”.