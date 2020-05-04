The singer was hospitalized for symptoms of coronavirus.

The Mexican singer Yoshio was reported in critical condition after he entered the General Hospital of Xoco this weekend for suspicious symptoms of Covid-19.

An update regarding the interpreter’s health was offered through his Twitter account.

“We inform you that Yoshio is in critical condition. He is intubated and sedated, we are waiting for advances in his state of health. We deeply appreciate all your messages and prayers, we will inform you as we have more news through this medium, ”reported the family of the Mexican singer.

Previously, Yoshio published a message on the social network to report that he had been admitted for suspected coronavirus symptoms.

“Dear friends, I want to inform you that today I was admitted to the Xoco Hospital on suspicion of Covid-19. I appreciate all your prayers. A hug! ”He wrote.

Yoshio’s message generated multiple expressions of support by members of the artistic medium such as Jorge D’Alessio, Víctor Trujillo, Ana Gabriel, José Alberto Castro and Mauricio Barcelata.

For a few weeks now, Yoshio had started a series of remote concerts, through his social networks, in which Álvaro Carrillo interpreted some of his successes and versions of songs.

In one of his most recent publications he regretted the death of the singer Óscar Chávez whom he remembered with a video in the both share a recording studio.