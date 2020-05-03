The singer Yoshio was hospitalized on suspicion of coronavirus and is currently intubated and sedated.

It may interest you:

Through his Twitter account, Yoshio He announced that he is admitted to the Xoco Hospital on suspicion of Covid-19 and thanked all his followers for the prayers. “Dear friends, I want to inform you that today I was admitted to the Xoco Hospital on suspicion of COVID-19. I appreciate all your prayers. A hug!”, He wrote.

Hours later it was reported that the singer is in critical condition.

“We inform you that Yoshio is in critical condition. He is intubated and sedated, we are awaiting advances in his health. We deeply appreciate all his messages and prayers, we will inform as we have more news through this means. The Family”.

UPGRADE:

We inform you that Yoshio is in critical condition. He is intubated and sedated, we are waiting for advances in his state of health.

We deeply appreciate all your messages and prayers, we will inform you as we have more news here.

The Family 🙏 – Yoshio (@YoshioOficial) May 3, 2020

For this reason, hundreds of followers and friends have shown their support during this tough battle.

“All our prayers and love to Yoshio and all of you dear Marce. First God will move forward.” “Blessings for him! I hope in God everything goes well!”. “I grew up loving to sing because my mother and I sat down to watch The OTI. It was a magical moment between her and me and I have loved singing Yoshio’s songs. I just wanted to share. My prayers with him.” “Our prayers and best wishes to him, hoping for a speedy recovery. Hugs to the family.” “Yoshio … I love you, big brother! I send everyone a big hug. René Franco.” Were some of the messages the singer received.

#HastasiemprequeridoOscar #Haycamino #Ciudadanodelmundo #Porti #Maestro Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yWXuhFpMSZ – Yoshio (@YoshioOficial) May 1, 2020

Yoshio He began his musical career in the late 1970s and throughout his career he has had various hits such as “What happened, happened”, “Queen of hearts”, “The rain tells me about you”, among many others who left footprint in Mexican music.

You can also see:

.