The Mexican singer Yoshio, popular in the 1980s for topics like “What happened, happened”, revealed that he had been admitted to a hospital in Mexico City, for symptoms associated with coronavirus.

“Dear friends, I want to inform you that I was admitted to Xoco Hospital today on suspicion of COVID-19. I appreciate all your prayers. A hug!“Wrote the interpreter of” Queen of hearts “on their social networks, without going into detail.

After the publication, the singer Carlos Cuevas also asked for his friend’s health: “I ask you for a chain of prayer for my brother Yoshio, who is in very serious condition in the hospital, apparently because of COVID-19,” he wrote on social networks.

Who also spoke about it, was the entertainment columnist Chucho Gallegos, who was optimistic about the news: “The dear friend Yoshio is hospitalized. Coronavirus suspicions. You will get over it. He is young and strong“he shared.

For a few weeks, Yoshio had started a series of remote concerts, through his official social networks, in which he played some of his hits and versions of songs by Álvaro Carrillo, in addition to supporting the musical career of his son Yosh Kaizan. who rHe recently released a cover of one of his father’s best-known songs, Samurai.

