The entertainment world is in mourning: the renowned singer Yoshio, who was hospitalized for coronavirus COVID-19, died this Wednesday in a hospital in Mexico City. His death was caused by complications in the lungs, derived from COVID-19.

The singer’s wife, Marcela Hernández, confirmed the death of Gustavo Nakatani Ávila, better known as Yoshio, occurred at 4:50 p.m. The news was also confirmed by the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI), an institution that regretted the interpreter’s death on topics such as What Happened, Passed and Queen of Hearts.

The #DirectiveCouncil and the #ANDIMexico’s #Committee on Surveillance report the sensitive death of the interpreter Gustavo Nakatani Ávila, better known as Yoshio. “

Yoshio was admitted to the Xoco Hospital since the beginning of May, where at first he had been diagnosed with salmonella, but as he continued to experience severe discomfort, his wife sought telephone help and it was when a doctor recommended that he be admitted immediately.

It was in said hospital, the family found a place to be cared for since they had already suspicion of COVID-19 so he entered the intensive care area, where he remained in critical condition.

Recently her friend Alejandra Ávalos confirmed that one of his lungs was collapsed, while the other was 20% functioning.

Who’s Yoshio? Artist interned on suspicion of COVID-19

He is a Mexican singer. His biography highlights that in the 1980s he became very famous (among his successes he has songs such as: Lo Que Pasó, Pasó, Reina de Corazones and A Mi Manera). He was also dedicated to conducting radio and television programs. Among its many facets, he dedicated part of his time to being an actor. His recent record material was titled “Lo Maravi Yoshio de Alvaro Carrillo”. He has participated in music festivals such as “Cantemos x México” in 2017.

Why was he hospitalized?

Through its page in Facebook, Yoshio wrote days ago that he had entered the Xoco Hospital on suspicion of COVID-19 coronavirus; however, hours later it emerged that the singer’s health was critical and he had been intuited.

