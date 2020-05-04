coronavirus, the artistic medium records some infected, one of them, singer Yoshio, who is unfortunately reported in critical condition. Hospitalized in Xoco by his wife and with a previous diagnosis of salmonellosis, the interpreter spent several days with discomfort until last weekend he was admitted and is currently connected to a respirator. “Data-reactid =” 19 “>BY | Ericka Rodríguez-. Amid confinement by the global pandemic for coronavirus, the artistic medium records some infected, one of them, the singer Yoshio, who unfortunately is reported in critical condition. Hospitalized in Xoco by his wife and with a previous diagnosis of salmonellosis, the interpreter spent several days with discomfort until last weekend he was hospitalized and is currently connected to a respirator.

assured Marcela Hernández, the singer’s wife. “data-reactid =” 20 “>“It is in a serious-critical state, it has been incubated since yesterday. There is neither improvement nor worsening, he is in intensive care… His situation is very serious, there is no favorable prognosis at this time ”, assured Marcela Hernández, the singer’s wife.

Yoshio is fighting for his life, to regain his health and to return to the stage as that “noble man”, meaning of Yoshio, who was named by his father since he was a child. His real name is Gustavo and he probably knows all the affection that his colleagues and followers have for him, but that now that he is going through a health crisis, the displays of affection have multiplied.

Armando Manzanero said in August 2016 at the presentation of his album “Lo maravi Yoshio de Manzanero”. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 24 “>“In this life what is reaped is sown, and you have always offered cordiality and beautiful things, that is why I am here, accompanying you in this place so exquisite for the people who dedicate ourselves to the show”, Armando Manzanero told him in August 2016 at the presentation of his album “Lo maravi Yoshio de Manzanero”.

with the theme of Felipe Gil, “What happened, happened”, allowing him to represent Mexico in the International Final. “data-reactid =” 25 “> But the history of Yoshio It dates back to October 15, when he was born in one of the most popular neighborhoods in Mexico City, La Merced. From a very young age he ventured into music and began to compose his songs. At the same time, he created a group with the intention of performing only his own melodies, which is why the committee of the OTI Song Festival, the contest similar to that of Eurovisión, invites him to participate in 1973. Later they give him the opportunity to compete, but as a soloist. In short, there were 10 festivals in which he collaborated and obtained 3 medals, the 1st. place of the 1981 OTI National Festival, with the theme of Felipe Gil, “What happened, happened”, allowing him to represent Mexico in the International Final.

Yoshio’s success equaled that of Celine Dion, who won the same year in Canada. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 26 “> By 1982, Yoshio was chosen to represent Mexico at the Yamaha Folk Song Festival, held in Tokyo, Japan. He obtained the silver medal for the song “Enséñame a querer”, by Mario Montes and the gold medal for 1st place as “The best absolute performer”. Yoshio’s success equaled that of Celine Dion, who won that same year in Canada.

where he plays a retired pirate and that smuggles various articles. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 29 “> Parallel to his career in music, Yoshio ventured into acting, and after receiving the invitation of Doña Silvia Pinal, debuted in” Casos de la vida real ” together with María Rojo. He was later part of ‘La Hora Marcada’ and ‘El Pecado de Oyuki’, ‘El Cristal Empañado’ and ‘Una luz en el camino’. In 2007, he starred in ‘Pasión’, the production of Carla Estrada , where he plays a retired pirate and smuggling various items.

Yoshio recalled in an interview they carried out in 2015. “data-reactid =” 31 “> The Japanese Yoshihei Nakatani, Yoshio’s father, arrived at La Merced. “He met my mother because he rented a room to my maternal grandmother and he liked to sing a lot, he was the official singer of the Japanese colony. He didn’t speak any Spanish and he went up to the roof to sing. My mother was the one who washed the family’s clothes and they met on the roof. My father asked him how things were said in Spanish and after a year they were married. He never spoke Spanish well, but he made himself understood ”Yoshio recalled in an interview they conducted in 2015.