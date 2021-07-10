Yoshimar Yotún’s goal in Peru vs Colombia in the Copa América

The Selection of Peru will seek to repeat being on the podium of the Copa América in consecutive editions facing the Selection of Colombia, in the match corresponding to the third place of the contest.

The Peruvian team of the Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca comes from losing by the slightest difference to the Brazil’s selection, while the Colombian team of strategist Reinaldo Rueda lived it before the Selection of Argentina.

In the final part of the first part in the Brasilia National Stadium, the Inca squad has taken the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the midfielder’s score Yoshimar Yotún.

In the 45th minute, the midfielder of the Cruz Azul Machine He took advantage of the facilities of the coffee behind and with a left shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Camilo Vargas for 1-0.

#America Cup GOOOOL of PERU! Yoshimar Yotún scored the 1-0 of @SeleccionPeru on @FCFSeleccionCol Colombia Peru # VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/LE82wJsRcT – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 10, 2021

