Yoshimar Yotún joins the Cruz Azul preseason despite rumors of his departure

The footballer Yoshimar Yotún, joined the preseason work of Cruz Azul within the MX League, despite strong rumors of his departure to the european football prior to starting the Opening Tournament 2021.

Yoshimar Yotún has already joined the sky blue preseason. It is true that it aroused interest after the great Copa América that it had, but so far there is nothing formal, “reported Fox Sports MX journalist David Espinoza.

The Cementeros midfielder arrived early Tuesday for the team’s preseason, as the team announced it through their social networks, where they welcomed their number 19.

In recent days, a possible departure for Yoshimar Yotún has sounded strong, after his outstanding participation in the Copa América with the Peruvian National Team, where he was included in the ideal 11 of the competition.

