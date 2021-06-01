Yoshihito Nishioka wins the Roland-Garros sixty-fourth final

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 06:00 CEST

The Japanese tennis player Yoshihito nishioka, number 57 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in two hours and fifty-three minutes by 6-4, 6-2, 3-6 and 7 (7) -6 (5) to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, French tennis player, number 77 in the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The French player managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while the Japanese, for his part, did it 4 times. In addition, in the first service Nishioka had a 71% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and got 67% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his rival was 61%, he committed 5 double faults and got 61 % of service points.

The Japanese player will play in the final 30s of the competition against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, number 76.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place from May 24 to June 13 on outdoor clay. A total of 238 tennis players appear in this competition. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and the guests.