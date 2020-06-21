Nintendo has always been very tight with its franchises and these have been used by them and nothing more than them. However, this trend has finally changed from a few years to here. You just have to see that finally there are clothes from different brands with the most famous Nintendo characters such as the VANS collection or the recently released Levi’s collection. Another expansion that the Big N has made has been thanks to the agreement with Universal Studios Japan and its theme parks, being to create its own space, Super nintendo world.

Yoshi is already in Super Nintendo World

Although it was scheduled to open in the summer, the doors of Super Nintendo World will open later due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19. However, the works of this theme park are advanced and little by little we are learning more details. This time Yoshi has been sighted in the vicinity of the Mushroom Kingdom. Here are some videos captured by visitors to other areas of Universal Studios Japan.

ヨ ッ シ ー か わ い い！

ひ た す ら 木 の 周 り を く る く る w pic.twitter.com/QYxHCkx3vb – Yw-ki (@ywki_woo) June 19, 2020

See also

As we can see, Yoshi runs happily around a tree and a Koopa and a Goomba accompany him. As we say, little by little we know more information about this theme park than we want to know more about and hopefully we can go someday.

Source

Related