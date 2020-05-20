Yorgos Lanthimos and Tony McNamara, director and writer of ‘The Favorite’, will return to work together in ‘The Hawkline Monster’, the film adaptation of Richard Brautigan’s novel published in 1974 that we know in Spain under the title of ‘The Hawkline Monster: A Gothic Western’.

New Regency supports this project that Lanthimos will also produce with Andrew Lowe and Ed Guiney, visible heads of Element Pictures, the producer behind all the films that the Greek filmmaker has shot in English: ‘Lobster’, ‘The sacrifice of a sacred deer ‘and’ The Favorite ‘.

Roy Lee, Andrew Trapani and Steven Schneider will also serve as producers of this project, which has been in development for a long time and has passed through the hands of directors such as Hal Ashby or Tim Burton over the years.

What THR does not clarify is whether ‘The Hawkline Monster’ will take precedence over other projects by the Greek filmmaker, such as the film adaptation of ‘Pop. 1280 ‘Jim Thompson novel published in 1964 that we know in Spain under the title of ‘1,280 souls’, or the adaptation in this television case of ‘The Man In The Rockefeller Suit’, a non-fiction novel written by Mark Seal around the figure of Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter: A German famous for murdering his landlord and posing as a member of the Rockefeller family.

Two projects in which Lanthimos was working for Fox Searchlight, although it is unknown what state they are in now that the company has become Searchlight Pictures by Disney.

For its part, McNamara has pending the premiere in our country of ‘The Great’, satricic and comic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great, who from being an outsider went on to become the longest-running ruler in Russian history, who has created and written for Hulu.

Nicholas Hoult, Elle Fanning and Phoebe Fox lead the cast of this miniseries produced by Civic Center Media and MRC Television that Starzplay will premiere exclusively in our country on June 18.

Finally, below you can read the official synopsis of ‘The Hawkline Monster: A Gothic Western’:

“If Richard Brautigan didn’t exist, it would have to be invented. The problem is that only Richard Brautigan could imagine someone as unique as Richard Brautigan. At least in one of his novels. And all this could happen, because nothing is impossible in” The Monster of Hawkline “, a comic-western gothic considered one of his most conventional texts.

What is conventional for Brautigan, the guru of the American counterculture? Well, a couple of murderous cowboys for hire, a Magical Girl, two identical sisters and a giant butler buried inside a suitcase in a yellow Oregn mansion surrounded by snow although the thermometer read more than 30 degrees.

A haunted and sinisterly charming house in which green feathers may appear on shoes, where the inhabitants suddenly get naked or lose their thread engaging in delirious conversations (and in unthinkable sexual positions) while trying to solve a case: The one with a monster, arising from a failed experiment with enigmatic Substances, which could take the form of a light (accompanied by a clumsy shadow and with remorse) …

One of the most celebrated books of the 1970s and by Richard Brautigan, the most miraculous writer of 20th century American literature. One of those authors who have so many passionate followers that his last name is already an adjective. Without a doubt, a very Brautigan novel. “