Yordi Rosado will not interview Frida Sofía – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The scandal unleashed after Frida sofia accuse his grandfather Enrique Guzman Having “groped” her when she was five years old, has caused half the world to seek out those involved to obtain their exclusive statements, but that is not the case of Yordi Rosado.

In fact, the former host of the program ‘Otro Rollo’, who has established himself as a great celebrity interviewer through his YouTube channel, has assured that he does not plan to have ‘La Interview with Yordi Rosado‘ to Alejandra Guzman, but neither to Frida sofia nor to any other member of the Guzmán Pinal family.

In a brief meeting with reporters, Yordi Rosado exposed the powerful reasons you have to stay away from the affair that has boiling over to social media.

Yordi Rosado said that despite loving the interpreter of ‘Volverte a amar’ very much, he would not like to be involved in the controversial case.

“My interview is different, much closer and right now there is a lot of controversy and I would not like to make either party feel uncomfortable, not Frida, much less Alejandra, who also love her very much and Mr. Enrique” Yordi Rosado.