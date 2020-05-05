Your browser does not support iframes.

José Eduardo Derbez He has been very successful since he opened his YouTube channel and his videos generate quite a stir on social media and on the platform. However, this time the one who was speechless was the son of Eugenio Derbez before a confession made by the driver Yordi Rosado.

In the most recent video on his channel, which already has almost a million subscribers, Derbez shared a fun meeting with the 48-year-old announcer, in which they even played “I never, never”.

At the beginning of his talk, the son of Victoria Ruffo He explained how difficult it has been for him to live the coronavirus quarantine, since it comes and goes between good days and very bad days.

«I have had a few days that I literally wake up, I cry. I have had days when I wake up and I want to fart it to everyone, face # $% & with life and I have had days that I literally take a bath, I am dancing and I even go out singing. I’ve had days of everything, “said the young actor.

For his part, Yordi has not been through that and shared in detail, before the face of incredulity of Derbez, that he has a routine that involves getting up at 5:45 in the morning, then meditates for about half an hour, does some exercise , goes to bathe, has breakfast and gets ready for his radio show.

José Eduardo made a comment related to the laziness that Rosado’s routine gives him and then he asked about his age. The comedian told him that he is 28 years old, so Yordi was surprised and commented, «No man # $% ¿28 ?, You are very small, no, I’m leaving, bye«.

To which José Eduardo replied, “How old are you?”, To which Rosado replied, “I am 48, I am exactly 20 years old.”

“I mean, you could be my dad,” José Eduardo told him, and it was there that Yordi launched into his confession about the actress Victoria Ruffo.

“Yes, in fact I would love to be your dad,” said Yordi Rosado. “I have to accept that I always liked your mom,” he added.

José Eduardo did not hide his surprise and just laughed in the meantime he took a drink of his drink, and then he was left speechless at Yordi’s laughter and changed the subject to start with the game “I never, never” where they made some revelations intimate. In addition, within a few minutes he joined the dynamic Aislinn Derbez.

Other secrets of the Derbez family

Through his videos, José Eduardo has revealed little-known details about his family. For example, Eugenio Derbez revealed how his first date with Victoria Ruffo was, although the subject also brought a new disagreement between the two.

And it is that Derbez assured that Victoria was the one who began to ask about him and that is why he was encouraged to invite her out, but Ruffo explained that it was Derbez who used the pretext of visiting his mother, Silvia Derbez, in the recordings of the soap opera “Simply Maria”, to actually flirt with her.

In another video, Aislinn Derbez spoke with José Eduardo about her youth and in one more, the soap opera protagonist and Alessandra Rosaldo remembered the day she met Victoria Ruffo.

«We were arriving, I think from Valle de Bravo and they were going to drop me off at my mom’s house, and Ale said to me, ‘No manc # $%, I’m dying to go to the bathroom’, and I said, ‘My mom he is not there and he will not be there for many hours, so Ale go into the house and go to the bathroom, ‘”recalled the famous woman’s son.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when Ruffo arrived, “And suddenly my mother opens the door, that is, my mother entered with my aunt,” added José Eduardo, who did not hesitate to accept that at that moment he just wanted her to Swallow the earth.

“Ale comes out of the bathroom and my mom runs into her,” he commented amused by the incredible scene he witnessed.

Rosaldo accepted that the meeting was strange, «The first time I met her and it was a little strange, but I remember that we greeted each other cordially and greeted each other well. I don’t know if he bothered, you never told me that. But no, your super cute mom, “he explained.

