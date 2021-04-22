Yordan Álvarez alongside Joe DiMaggio, Ted Willians and other MLB legends

The Cuban of the Astros from Houston, Yordan alvarez, entered the record books of the Major League Baseball – MLB, being on a select list of players with the most driven in his first 100 league games.

This week, Yordan alvarez, reached its 100 games in the Big leagues with the Astros and reached 90 runs driven so far in his career, a number that today allows him to enter a select list of historic players with the most charters in their first hundred games.

Three seasons with the Astros and a total of 101 games in the MLB, is what the young man has Alvarez so far in his career and with the arrival at 90 driven, he joined historical figures such as Joe DiMaggio, Ted Willians and Walt Dropo.

Yordan alvarez With that record, he became the sixth player with the most driven in the baseball MLB in his first 100 league games, a record he will share with the sport’s legends and Hall of Famers.

Here is the report:

Yordan Alvarez is off to a historic start. pic.twitter.com/eYaqeX78ks – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 21, 2021

The Cuban in his short career has shown his gifts and is currently one of the important players in the Astros of Houston, having at only 23 years a record of driven with players who made history and are legends in soccer MLB.

Alvarez so far in his career with Astros has those 90 driven, 113 hits, 30 home runs and a .307 hitting, boasting a World Series appearance and a Rookie of the Year award at the Big leagues.