One of the indie title companies that has been playing the most in recent years is Playtonic Games. And it is not for less, since this company is formed by former members of Rare, among whom are people who have worked in mythical works such as Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country. His first two works formed by the already recognized Yooka-Laylee, are reaping success on all platforms, and it is not for less. His latest game, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, has just received an update that will cheer more than one player.

Goodbye to the Impossible Lair?

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair from the first moment offers us a challenge, and that is as its title indicates, this game has the dreaded Impossible Lair. In this lair, our protagonists have to face all kinds of enemies and obstacles and have to go all the way. The great difficulty is that they cannot fall in combat, since if they do fall, we have to start the Impossible Lair again. You already understand a little why the name, right?

Well, it seems like Playtonic Games has listened to the players and is going to make it possible for all of us to beat Capital B in this lair. Thanks to an update that is already available, at the end of each phase, we have a check Point or checkpoint, which keep the highest score of the bee shield. However, if you are someone who likes risk, do not worry, since the use of these control points is totally optional.

8-Bit Music and 64-Bit Filter

One of the things Yooka-Laylee has always been characterized for in both games is the use of tonics that change the aspect of the game or the music. In this update, they have added the ability to listen to music on 8-Bit. To do this, access the pause menu and activate this mode. On the other hand, as was the case in the original Yooka-Laylee, there was a tonic that changed the aspect of the game to 64-Bit, emulating those Nintendo 64 3D platforms. Many fans were asking for this tonic for Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair and they will add it as a free DLC in an upcoming update.

As we see, the guys at Playtonic Games do not stop updating their games. However, are they already behind an upcoming adventure? If you want to get this adventure, from April 9 to 19 it will be 50% off in the eShop.

