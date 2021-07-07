Yonatthan Rak seeks to adapt to Robert Dante Siboldi’s style of play

The footballer Yonatthan Rak, new reinforcement of the Xolos from Tijuana inside of MX League, seeks to adapt as quickly as possible to Robert Dante Siboldi’s style of play, prior to the start of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

Always starting with a goal is very good. We have to keep getting to know each other, adapt to the group and better prepare what is coming “, were the words of Yonatthan Rak.

The Uruguayan central defender spoke in an interview for the media, assuring that the key for the team is the adaptation of the group and preparing thoroughly for the start of the campaign.

Yonatthan Rak said he was happy to start the preseason with Robert Dante Siboldi’s team scoring a goal, as he did in the friendly match against Club Pachuca and focused on his next match against San Diego Loyal.

