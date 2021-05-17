Yonathan Daza the surprise in the Rockies after the departure of Nolan Arenado

While the Rockies Colorado’s last in the NL West in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), have had a surprise player after the departure Nolan Arenado, one of their famous players in recent years, in the case of the Venezuelan Yonathan Daza.

The departure of Nolan Arenado left great players like Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon in charge of the team, but it turns out that in offense he has had a more opportune super bat and as better numbers, being Yonathan daza that surprise in the Rockies from Colorado this 2021 in Big leagues.

Daza is playing his second season with the Rockies and after spending a lot of time in the Minor Leagues, he managed to consolidate his playing time in the MLB and in 35 meetings with Colorado this year he has put numbers that make him really surprising.

The Venezuelan Daza He has always been considered an above-average fielder, but it is his bat that will give him long-term opportunities with the Rockies. He’s not a power man though, so he needs to maintain his .370 OBP to keep playing every day in the game. MLB.

“Canana”, as this player is nicknamed, found his level with the Rockies this 2021 and will seek to continue like this so that his name is every day in the Bud Black lineup in this campaign of the Big leagues.

Yonathan has in 95 at-bats with the Rockies 33 hits, a home run, nine RBIs, two stolen bases and a .347 / .370 / .802 offensive line.